LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the floodwaters receded in Louisville, volunteers worked to clean up the debris covering Waterfront Park.
Over 50 volunteers grabbed gloves and trash bags Sunday afternoon to pick up plastic, paper and other items that washed ashore during the recent flooding from the Ohio River.
More than 60 bags of garbage were collected over six acres at the park.
Gary Pepper, Waterfront Park's director of facilities, said its the third worst flooding he's seen in 25 years.
"A lot of stuff got picked up," he said. "All the organic material, logs and branches, twigs and brush and things like that we typically pile up and haul away in dumpsters."
Pepper said his staff of six will have the entire park cleaned up in just over a week
