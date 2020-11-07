LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of volunteers in Jefferson County spent Saturday morning cleaning up Beargrass Creek in an effort to improve its water quality.
The volunteers removed trash and debris from the middle fork area of the creek. If it's not cleared, all the trash would eventually float into the Ohio River, according to officials with the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD).
MSD has focused on improving the waterway for several years. Many volunteers, like Erin Waggoner, have made the cleanup events a tradition.
"There was a lot of trash along the roadway and along the creek, and so just walking outside along the creek was a great way to spend our morning," said Waggoner, who volunteered with her son.
The Beargrass Creek Water Alliance is currently looking for volunteers. If you're interested in getting involved, you can contact them by clicking here.
