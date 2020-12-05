LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bunch of young people spent their Saturday paying it forward to members of the Kentuckiana community who are struggling financially.
Members of the Miles for Merry Miracles partnered with the Salvation Army Angel Tree to collect and package new toys and clothing at the Walmart on Grant Line Road in New Albany, Indiana. The Walmart hosted an Angel Tree Shopping Spree, which included dedicated shopping lanes, tax free shopping and special discounts for those participating in the event, according to a news release.
This is the 13th year for the event, which will provide items such as clothing, games, hats, gloves and scarves to about 300 children and 34 families around Kentuckiana.
"I love doing this, because when I get to see when we give the kids the gifts and the food I love seeing the reactions of how happy they are," volunteer Tyler Barrett said. "The smiles on their faces makes it all worth it."
