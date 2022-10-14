LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers helped rebuild a food pantry in the Beechmont neighborhood on Friday.
South Louisville Community Ministries had a food pantry transformed thanks to a volunteer project by around 60 GE Appliances employees.
Clare Rutz Wallace, Executive Director of South Louisville Community Ministries, called the volunteer project a huge relief.
"The last couple of years have been a little crazy for us because we provide emergency assistance, and so we just said, 'we'll deal with that later,'" Rutz Wallace said. "Quite frankly, we wouldn't be able to because it requires time and money and expertise that we just don't have."
Volunteers built shelves, repaired ceilings and painted, along with labeling and stocking inventory.
The project will help goods move easier throughout the food pantry.
"Every corner of the building did need some love," Rutz Wallace said. "We are excited about both our pantries have been transformed so that pretty soon we hope to have a choice pantry so people can come in here and chose the food for their food orders."
The nonprofit is also working on a space that will allow for a group of people to collaborate on projects.
GE Appliances led city-wide day of volunteer service that sent more than 500 GE employees to 11 projects for local schools, nonprofits and neighborhoods.
"When our employer gives us an opportunity to take time out of our workday and come make a difference and do something for the community makes everyone feel good," Sobia Farooq with GE Appliances said.
