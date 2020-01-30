LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers were out before dawn counting the number of homeless people in Louisville Thursday.
The Coalition for the Homeless finished its annual Homeless Street Count by mid-morning. Preliminary numbers show 139 people were counted sleeping outside compared with 118 in 2019, when temperatures were dangerously low. In 2018, 153 were counted during weather similar to this year. The number does not include people in the area's emergency shelters, who are also considered homeless.
A combined count will be released later this spring. The information helps the group figure out the best way to meet the needs of people living on the streets.
In a release, the Coalition says nearly 400 volunteers spread out across Jefferson County and covered more ground than ever before.
“We were thrilled that so many volunteers showed up before dawn to count our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Natalie Harris, Executive Director of the Coalition in the release. “This number verifies what we already know: as a city, we need more emergency shelter and more affordable housing. No one should have to sleep outdoors. These findings will help us design better programs for Louisvillians experiencing homelessness.”
Trained volunteers met at 4:15 a.m. at the Hotel Louisville to break up into groups and then head to assigned neighborhoods. They checked vacant homes where the homeless are known to sleep. They also went into wooded areas where tents are set up by people living on the streets. Volunteers said they wanted to help people understand the vulnerable people living in tough conditions.
"I think it's important that the community recognizes the homeless situation we have here in Louisville. This is just my part to participate and help identify those who need help," said Larry Roberts from the Veterans Affairs Hospital.
In 2018, about 1,100 people experienced homelessness on any given night, according to the Coalition. The organization says nearly 7,000 people experience homelessness over the course of the year.
The Coalition for the Homeless says it has helped reduce the number of chronically homeless people and homeless veterans over the past several years. Since 2017, the Coalition says homelessness among young adults aged 16-24 has reduced 78 percent.
