LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers in Clarksville held the town's first "Warmth for Winter" clothing drive on Saturday.

Donations of blankets, coats, hats and gloves were dropped off at the Clarksville Police Department on Broadway Street.

City employees, members of the Clarksville Fire Department and Boy Scout Troop 4010 helped sort the donated items.

Organizers hope to distribute the items to the homeless.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags