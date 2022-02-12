LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers in Clarksville held the town's first "Warmth for Winter" clothing drive on Saturday.
Donations of blankets, coats, hats and gloves were dropped off at the Clarksville Police Department on Broadway Street.
Thank you to all who donated to our first-ever "Warmth for Winter" clothing drive. Thanks also to all the Town employees who donated their time to volunteer, as well as Boy Scout Troop 4010. One final thank-you to the Clarksville Police Dept for hosting our event! pic.twitter.com/3ASCg1m3NH— Town of Clarksville (@TownClarksville) February 12, 2022
City employees, members of the Clarksville Fire Department and Boy Scout Troop 4010 helped sort the donated items.
Organizers hope to distribute the items to the homeless.
Related stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.