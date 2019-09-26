LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Up until June, Destiney Clark used the computers in the Fern Creek Library to fill out countless job applications.
"Per day, I would say 30-40," she said. "I'd hit everything in Louisville that I could."
But not anymore. Over the summer, Louisville's tough budget killed two Louisville Free Public Library branches: one in Middletown and the one in Fern Creek. It was devastating to Clark and plenty of others.
"There were kids doing homework," Clark said. "There were older men and women connecting with their families."
The branch is now empty and for lease. The books and computers are gone. However, a group of volunteers that includes Bette Strange is hoping to change that.
"We want to start a community library," she said.
Strange and other Friends of the Fern Creek Library members don't want to reopen at the previous location at Bardstown Road and Beulah Church Road. They want to find a new place where they can offer some limited library services once a month, like story time for kids, a book exchange and a book club for adults. She and other volunteers will meet with Metro Council on Friday to share what they'll need to put that plan in motion.
"We need a venue. We need a place to have that, a place where we could have possibly two rooms with some tables and possibly some storage," Strange said. "We need that. We need volunteers. We need books."
Clark likes the idea of a more limited, temporary library but hopes council can eventually find the money to reopen a permanent branch in Fern Creek.
"Quit putting the budget toward stupid s**t," Clark said bluntly, her words directed at Metro Government. "That's my personal opinion."
Friends of this library hope anyone willing to help will reach out to them by contacting the office of Metro Councilman Robin Engel at (502)-574-1122.
