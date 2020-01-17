LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville needs volunteers to help get an accurate count of those living on the street.
The Coalition for the Homeless will host its annual street count on Jan. 30 from 4:30-6:30 a.m.
Teams of volunteers hike the woods, look in ditches and under bridges — anywhere to find people sleeping outdoors.
Last year's count found 118 people.
The count helps officials assess the needed funding and outreach efforts for homeless service groups.
"The people who don't go inside when it's the coldest are most vulnerable," said Catherine McGeeney of the Coalition for the Homeless. "So it's really important that we know where those people are, that we can identify their needs and then that we can get appropriate funding to help those folks get back on their feet."
