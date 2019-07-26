LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fighting cancer can be full of obstacles, and getting to and from treatment shouldn't be one of them.
The American Cancer Society is trying to help eliminate that obstacle for cancer patients, who usually have enough to worry about.
But it's a painful reality cancer patients learn every day.
Cecilia Bland, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009, thought that moment of her life was a death sentence.
"I am not originally from Louisville, so I didn't have any family members," Bland said.
That's when the people around her stepped in, providing transportation to and from cancer treatment. But not everyone has that support group.
So American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers.
"Transportation is one of the biggest barriers to cancer treatment," said Kelsey Lewis with the American Cancer Society.
Lewis said the American Cancer Society's Road to Recovery Program eliminates that barrier by matching volunteer drivers with cancer patients.
"All drivers go through about an hour and a half training," she said. "It's all done online. They can take at their leisure, and also, we do a background check on all of our drivers."
The trips may not be very long, but Lewis said some of the bonds last a lifetime.
"I've had drivers who are invited home for Thanksgiving with patients or vice-versa," she said.
As she approaches an important anniversary, Bland is thankful for the people who were part of her road to recovery.
"Next February, I'll be 10 years cancer free," she said. "The thing that got me through cancer was having a support system."
The American Cancer Society is looking for at least 15 or more volunteer drivers. To volunteer, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.