LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are offering free federal and state income tax preparation services for eligible Louisville residents.
According to a news release from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office, the Louisville Asset Building Coalition's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance -- or VITA -- and AARP Tax Aide programs provide trained volunteers certified by the IRS to offer free tax services. Those services are offered online or at select drop-off sites.
The services are available to families or individuals who earned less than $66,000 in 2020.
The volunteers will be looking to see if residents are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, a refundable federal tax credit for low- and middle-income working individuals and families. That eligibility is based on income, the number of family members and other criteria, including the amount of a family's credit.
Working families who earn up to $57,400 may be eligible, with average credits last years totaling nearly $2,500.
"Now more than ever, tax refunds provide a critical boost to the household budget for many Louisville families," Mayor Fischer said, in a statement. "For many working families, free help with taxes and guidance in qualifying for the EITC can be a game-changer. That's money that could be used to start a savings account, buy a car, get braces for a child, pay books and college tuition, or start a college fund for their children."
The first official filing day for filing tax returns is Feb. 12. Free tax filing will not happen face-to-face as in prior years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but VITA free tax assistance services are available via select drop-off sites and online methods.
Individuals wishing to have their taxes prepared online can CLICK HERE. Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, they can also call 502-305-0005 for more information.
The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:
- Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Drive
- Bates Community Development Corporation, 1228 Jackson Street
- Eastern Area Community Ministries, 9104 Westport Road
- Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway
- Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird Street
- Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Drive
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State Street
- Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Highway
For more information, including hours of operation at VITA locations, CLICK HERE, or call Metro United Way's 211 service.
Additionally, AARP Tax-Aide id designed to assist anyone who requests help, with special attention to those aged 60 or above. AARP select drop-off sites in Louisville will open Feb. 15. For more information on the AARP Tax Aide plan, CLICK HERE.
Any individual wanting assistance with their taxes should have the following items handy:
- Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return.
- Copy of 2019 tax return with all attachments and schedules.
- W-2s and 1099s from your employers.
- Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income.
- Form 1099-G for any unemployment compensation received during the year.
- 1095-A for health insurance.
- 1098 for education credit, plus a detailed financial statement from the school.
- Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable).
- Childcare information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid.
- Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed.
- Additional tax information that may be required.
