LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers gathered Friday morning at 4th Street Live! to spread some holiday cheer.
Unions, community groups and businesses came together to prepare Boxes of Love. A box contains a meal including a turkey and side items to feed a family of four.
Volunteers say 1,450 families from Fort Knox to southern Indiana will receive this gift.
Local unions raised the money to buy all the food items and other folks donated other items to make it possible.
The well-orchestrated process took a little over two hours, as volunteers packed the boxes and got them on the road.
"We find the families by giving these out to supportive organizations like Air National Guard, LMPD and churches," said Tim Morris of Greater Louisville Central Labor Council.
The Boxes of Love project is part of the 14th Annual Christmas Angel Program.
The goal is to provide even more meals next year.
Copyright 2018 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.