LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remembering our fallen heroes this holiday season, with 1,000 wreaths placed on the graves of veterans at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.
It's all part of Wreaths Across America, an annual tradition nationwide, that happened Saturday in Louisville.
"Wreaths are being laid at our military graves, all over the nation, all over the commonwealth today," said Heather French Henry, with the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
The weather didn't stop committed volunteers, young and old, from honoring and remembering those who fought so we could be free.
"We can't just utter words of thanks, we have to show our appreciation by also good deeds and this is one way that the community can come out and do that good deed," French Henry said.
More than 1,400 cemeteries around the country participated in Wreaths Across America this Saturday.
