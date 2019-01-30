LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A room full of more than 300 volunteers will brave single digit temperatures Thursday morning to help the most vulnerable in our city.
The group will be taking to the streets to find people who are homeless and sleeping outside in the extreme cold. Teams of volunteers will head out between 4 and 6 a.m.
The Coalition for the Homeless is hopeful volunteers will find far fewer people on the street this year since Wayside Christian Mission recently opened a "low barrier" shelter. Low barrier means it's open to even those who have been kicked out of other shelters and those under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"We know the numbers indoors are really high at both the white flag programs and the low-barrier shelter, so we're hoping that means there are less people outside just for their own safety," said Natalie Harris with the Coalition for the Homeless.
The homeless count is conducted once a year and will also include people staying at all shelters across the city. An accurate count is important so the city can know how to best distribute resources to help the homeless.
