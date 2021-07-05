LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fourth of July can be scary for pets, with more of them going missing on the holiday than any other day of the year.
The Kentucky Humane Society says that's because some pets are afraid and run away from the sound of fireworks, escaping their homes or yards.
To help keep animals at the KHS shelter at ease, volunteers spent some time with them on Sunday to provide some comfort and help them relax, according to a Facebook post by the nonprofit.
KHS said the volunteers gave out special treats and read children's books to the animals to distract them.
The shelter said many pets fell asleep — and snored — as they were being read to.
Anytime there are fireworks, KHS says pet owners should keep their furry family members indoors, with windows and curtains closed to help muffle the noise. They also suggest distracting your pet(s) by playing with them or by turning on a radio, TV or fan to provide background noise, KHS said.
The shelter says to make sure all pets wear collars and ID tags at all times in case they escape, and to never let pets outside during fireworks. If setting off fireworks at home, KHS says to be sure to clean up debris before letting pets outside to ensure they don't eat them.
