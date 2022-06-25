LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 100 volunteers repaired homes in Louisville and southern Indiana on Saturday.
New Directions Repair Affair provides support for low-income elderly and disabled homeowners with free repairs. The group sent out 15 volunteer teams for its annual Repair Affair Kick-Off Day.
Volunteers worked on projects involving landscaping, painting, power washing, deck repair, flooring replacement and the construction of a wheelchair ramp.
"Thousands of volunteers giving their time and talent through the years and the significant support received from corporations, foundations and individual donors, as well, have made such a positive difference in the lives of so many, for so many years," Lori Flanery, New Directions President and CEO, said in a news release.
New Directions Repair Affair has supported people for 29 years. According to a news release, there's around 1,400 annual volunteers that repair about 200 homes a year.
To qualify for repairs, recipients must own and live in the home, be a resident of Louisville, Floyd or Clark counties in Indiana, be at least 60 years old or certified as disabled, and qualify as low income, according to federal guidelines.
