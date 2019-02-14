RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another search is scheduled for this weekend in hopes of finding a missing Kentucky mother of four.
Savannah Spurlock went missing after a night out in Lexington on Jan. 4. The 23-year-old was seen leaving a bar with three men. They have been questioned but no one has been arrested.
Members of the Texas EquuSearch Ohio Unit are inviting the public to attend the search on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m. in Lancaster, Kentucky.
Several searches have been conducted around Garrard County, where investigators believe Spurlock was taken. Those who want to help in the search are asked to bring a valid photo ID, to dress for the weather and to bring water and snacks.
Spurlock has four children including the twins she gave birth to in December. She has shoulder-length hair and several tattoos, including a rose on her left shoulder.
Investigators released images from surveillance video of Spurlock leaving The Other Bar in Lexington around 2:30 a.m., with three men. A short time later, Spurlock Face-Timed her mother to tell her she would be home in the morning, but she hasn't been heard from since.
Search teams continue to volunteer in hopes of finding Spurlock, including a Louisiana crew that helped search for Cynthiana native Emily Wade in Texas.
Richmond Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 859-624-4776, or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us.
