LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for Breonna Taylor in Jefferson Square Park will have a new permanent home on Saturday.
Volunteers will pick up individual pieces of the memorial at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, and march them to the Roots 101 African American Museum.
In the tradition of African burial, the memorial will rest close to the Ohio River.
The display, including a massive mural, is expected to fill two rooms.
Smaller pieces of the memorial will go home with some of the social justice activists who have spent the past several months at Jefferson Square Park.
"We've been involved in the protests since the protests hit Louisville," said Lamont Collins, founder and CEO of Roots 101. "I think the family felt comfortable that we would be telling the story and telling the story the correct way."
