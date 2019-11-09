LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Saturday to help honor those who served America ahead of Veterans Day.
Roughly 400 adults and children worked together to place flags on 8,000 veterans' graves at Cave Hill Cemetery.
"I think that the flag is the one unifying symbol of our armed forces. It's the one marker on every shoulder no matter what branch of the service you're in," said Frederick Moore, with Flags 4 Vets. "That's the common insignia. That's the banner we all served under, and it means so much to us."
This is the 14th year Flags 4 Vets has placed flags on veterans' graves. The group will also be a part of the 2019 Veterans Day Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in downtown Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.