LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville hotel is nominated for USA Today's Best New Hotels of 2019.
Hotel Distil is up against hotels in cities like San Diego, Honolulu, Aspen, New Orleans and more. It opened on Louisville's Whiskey Row on Main Street in October with 205 guest rooms, a steakhouse and an outdoor rooftop bar. A panel of travel experts nominated 20 of their favorite hotel openings of the year.
Now Hotel Distil needs your help to make the top 10 list. Winners will be determined by online voting, which continues through Monday, Dec. 30 at noon. One vote is allowed per day. The winners will be announced on Jan. 10, 2020.
USA Today's 20 nominated favorite hotel openings of 2019 includes:
- Hotel Distil - Louisville, KY
- Asbury Ocean Club Hotel - Asbury Park, NJ
- The Daytona - Daytona Beach, FL
- Dive Falm Springs - Palm Springs, CA
- Equinox Hotel Hudson - New York, NY
- Four Season Hotel One Dalton Street - Boston, MA
- Four Season Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center - Philadelphia, PA
- Four Seasons Lanai at Koele, A Sensei Retreat - Lanai, HI
- The Guild Hotel - San Diego, CA
- Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani - Honolulu, HI
- The JL Bar Ranch & Resort - Sanora, TX
- Kimpton Hotel Arras - Asheville, NC
- The Lodge at Blue Sky - Wanship, UT
- Maison De La Luz - New Orleans, LA
- Margaritaville Hotel - Nashville, TN
- Saint Kate Arts Hotel - Milwaukee, WI
- Shinola Hotel - Detroit, MI
- Shou Sugi Ban House - Water Mill, NY
- Virgin Hotels San Francisco - San Francisco, CA
- W Aspen - Aspen, CO
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.