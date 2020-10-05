LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday was the deadline for registering to vote in Kentucky, but with the general election just four weeks away, some people still don't know where to vote.
Nore Ghibaudy, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said although your neighborhood polling place is not an option this year, there will be four early vote centers.
"We will not be going back into the neighborhoods, like we normally do," Ghibaudy said. "Those vote centers will be open all the way through election day. Monday through Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on election day, they'll be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m."
The early vote centers will be located inside the Kentucky Exposition Center, KFC YUM! Center, Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and Louisville Marriott East. Ghibaudy said in addition to that, there will be places on election day where anyone can vote.
The election day vote centers still have to be approved by state officials, but these are the proposed locations:
- Ballard High School: 6000 Brownsboro Road
- Carter Duvalle Elementary School: 3600 Bohne Ave.
- Crosby Middle School: 303 Gatehouse Lane
- Fairdale High School: 1001 Fairdale Road
- Fern Creek High School: 9115 Fern Creek Road
- Iroquois High School: 4615 Taylor Blvd.
- Jeffersontown High School: 9600 Old Six Mile Lane
- Meyzeek Middle School: 828 S. Jackson St.
- Seneca High School: 3510 Goldsmith Lane
- Shawnee High School: 4001 Herman St.
- Southern High School: 8620 Preston Highway
- St. Matthews Community Center: 310 Ten Pin Lane
- Thomas Jefferson Middle School: 1501 Rangeland Road
- Valley High School: 10200 Dixie Highway
- Waggener High School: 330 S. Hubbards Lane
- Western High School: 2501 Rockford Lane
As the race for the White House heats up, election officials are expecting a strong turnout and say voters should expect to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Here in Jefferson County, as well as throughout the state, you will have to wear a mask to go in and vote," Ghibaudy said.
The next deadline comes Friday, the deadline to request an absentee ballot in Kentucky.
