LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the general election right around the corner, the deadline to get registered to vote is just hours away.
The deadline to register in both Kentucky and Indiana is Monday, Oct. 7.
County clerks' offices throughout Kentucky and Indiana will accept online and paper applications until 4 p.m. and mail-in voter registration applications must also be postmarked by Monday.
The race for Kentucky governor is picking up speed with Governor Matt Bevin running against Democratic challenger Andy Beshear. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is also running for reelection.
Elections take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.