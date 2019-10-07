LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday is the last day to register to vote in Kentuckiana.
In Kentucky, the deadline to submit registration online or in-person ended at 4 p.m. So after Monday, unless Oct. 7 is postmarked on a mailed-in registration card, you will not be able to cast your ballot come Nov. 5.
Time is a little more on Indiana residents' side. They have until midnight to register online.
For those who have already registered, it's time to start looking ahead.
"I'm looking forward to getting some more normalcy in the regular routine of government and legislation," voter Steve Whitlock said. "It's kind of gotten off track."
"I want change," Beverly Baker added.
So you can vote on the changes you want made, make sure you have what you need before heading to the polls, like an acceptable form of identification.
Election officials advise you to do some digging beforehand.
"When you look at a statewide election, they are of course going to hear this and that and whatever on television through commercial," said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections. "When I look at the ballots, and if there's somebody I don't know that's running for one of the offices, ... I'll go through and research what they've done in the past."
Registered voters WDRB News spoke to Monday admit they still have homework to do but said they will get to studying, because they know what it means to vote.
"It's very important. There was a time we couldn't vote," Baker said. "Use your right."
"That's one of the things that makes America, America," Whitlock added. "We are involved in our political process. At least, we should be."
