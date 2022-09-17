LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of cars traveled around Louisville on Saturday to encourage people to get out and vote.
Local Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority partnered up with Simmons College of Kentucky and several other organizations to host a "Votercade" and Rally. They said their goal was to combat voter suppression and promote democracy.
"This is our democracy," Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said. "This is what makes this country strong, and we need everyone's participation. ... It makes no difference what party you are.
"You need to get out and state what you're feeling."
The "Votercade" took off from Shawnee Boys and Girls Club and went through several neighborhoods, including Shawnee, Chickasaw, Parkland, California, Russell, Smoketown and Old Louisville. Then, a celebration was held at Simmons College.
There were voter information and registration tables, teach-ins, speakers and more.
"Voting is important on a local, state and national level, because there's so much that requires change," said Lynetta Crawford, president of the Eta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. "We just want to make sure everybody gets out there and do their job to vote."
Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
