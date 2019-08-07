VP MIKE PENCE - AP FILE JUNE 2019.jpeg

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a rally on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to the Bluegrass.

The White House says Pence will speak Thursday at Eastern Kentucky University in Manchester.

According to a post on Pence's official Twitter account, he will join Gov. Matt Bevin and Alex Azar, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

During his visit, Pence is expected to deliver remarks about the current opioid crisis.

Pence and other government officials will be briefed on the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, which is a Dept. of Defense program that partners with towns around the U.S. to give medical care and infrastructure needs to rural and underprivileged areas.

