LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence will pay a visit to the Bluegrass.
The White House says Pence will speak Thursday at Eastern Kentucky University in Manchester.
According to a post on Pence's official Twitter account, he will join Gov. Matt Bevin and Alex Azar, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
On Thursday, I will be traveling to Manchester, KY to join @GovMattBevin and HHS @SecAzar for a briefing on Innovative Readiness Training as well as deliver remarks on the opioid crisis sweeping our nation.— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 6, 2019
During his visit, Pence is expected to deliver remarks about the current opioid crisis.
Pence and other government officials will be briefed on the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program, which is a Dept. of Defense program that partners with towns around the U.S. to give medical care and infrastructure needs to rural and underprivileged areas.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.