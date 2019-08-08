MANCHESTER, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence made a major announcement about the war on drugs during a stop in southeast Kentucky.
Pence revealed that the Department of Health and Human Services will spend $400 million to fight the opioid drug epidemic in the U.S. More than $9 million of that money will go to Kentucky.
"I don't have to talk about drug addiction to people in Kentucky, because you know from personal experience," Pence said. "There is help. Reach out. This community, this state and this nation want you to make your way back."
Pence praised Kentucky's progress in fighting drug addiction. Overdose deaths in Kentucky have dropped nearly 15% since December 2015.
The vice president visited the military’s Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission command center along with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and Congressman Hal Rogers and Gov. Matt Bevin. The IRT program provides no-cost medical services and screenings in Eastern Kentucky.
The medical mission uses personnel from the Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, U.S. Navy Reserve and U.S. Army Reserve. Medical troops are able to get “hands-on” readiness training while providing $1 million in care at clinics in the four counties. This year’s mission, Operation Coal County, is being held in Clay, Jackson, Knox and Leslie Counties.
In 2018, Operation Bobcat helped 2,662 patients in Breathitt, Estill, Lee and Owsley Counties with more than 11,000 medical procedures.
