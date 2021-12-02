LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- W.E.B. DuBois Academy celebrated the opening of its new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning.
The lab features augmented and virtual reality equipment, 3D printers, robotics and artificial intelligence. The school said the technology empowers students to take charge of their future, and the students seem to agree.
"It's a great opportunity to learn new skills and maybe get a new hobby," said Stephon Puryear, a student at the school. "Like if you're passionate about stuff like 3D printing and VR, you might go buy one if you have enough money one day. And it prepares you for the outside world."
Verizon worked with nonprofit partners to provide the free technology.
