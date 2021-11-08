LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- By all accounts, the average cost to cook a Thanksgiving meal this year is on the rise, but Louisville is among the most affordable places, according to a recent survey.
The Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving report, release by WalletHub, compared the 100 largest U.S. cities taking into consideration factors like the actual cost of the Thanksgiving meal and the number of flight delays.
Here's a breakdown of how Louisville fared in the report:
Thanksgiving in Louisville (1=Best; 50=Avg.):
• 11th – Cost of Thanksgiving Dinner
• 48th – Share of Delayed Flights near Thanksgiving Holiday
• 36th – Forecasted Thanksgiving Precipitation
• 54th – Thanksgiving Events per Capita
• 23rd – Traffic Congestion
• 35th – Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated
Other Thanksgiving Facts:
• $312 – Average person’s spending over the five-day Thanksgiving period.
• 10 Hrs. 2 Mins. – Length of time the average American male would need to spend on the treadmill to burn the 4,500 calories consumed at the average Thanksgiving meal.
• $604+ Million – Estimated amount Americans spend on Thanksgiving turkeys each year, with 46 million turkeys killed for the holiday.
• $26 Million – Amount of property loss caused by residential building fires each Thanksgiving.
• 46% – Share of people celebrating Thanksgiving who try to avoid having to talk politics at the dinner table.
• 65% – Share of Americans who expect COVID-19 to impact their Thanksgiving celebrations this year (only 15% expect the impact to be significant).
The full report is available HERE.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.