LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army and Walmart are teaming up to make the back-to-school season a little bit easier for families in need in the Louisville area.
This weekend, Aug. 7-9, the partnership is holding its "Stuff the Bus!" campaign. Participants are asked to drop off school supplies at any area Walmart location for donation to needy families gearing up for in-person or online classes.
For a list of needed items, CLICK HERE.
Donations can be dropped off at contactless bins that will be located near the entrance of any area Walmart.
