LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart, the country's largest private employer, is scaling back its hours of operation in the midst of the nationwide novel coronavirus outbreak.
Beginning Sunday, Walmart stores and neighborhood markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. "to better support our associates and serve our customers," according to a statement on Walmart's website.
"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," the company said in the statement.
Many of Walmart's stores usually stay open 24/7. Walmart associates will continue to work their normal hours and shifts during the change.
"Our supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move products and deliver to stores on their regular schedules," the company said in its statement.
The first person in Kentucky who tested positive for COVID-19 works at Walmart in Cynthiana, Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Walmart then announced a nationwide COVID-19 emergency leave policy after the positive case was announced.
