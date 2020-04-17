LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — All Walmart employees will be required to wear face masks beginning Monday, according to a company memo released Friday.
Walmart said that employees in all stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers and corporate offices will be required to wear masks or other face coverings while at work.
Walmart President and CEO John Furner said the company policy evolved from "optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted." Walmart is also encouraging customers to wear face masks.
Walmart previously decided to limit the number of customers allowed in stores to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Employees can use their own face covering or will be providing with one while arriving at work for their health screening and temperature check.
The company also announced Friday it is extending its emergency leave policy for employees through the end of May.
