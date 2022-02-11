LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz is looking ahead to Sunday's game against Notre Dame after winning by forfeit Thursday night.
Thursday's match-up against Virginia was canceled because of mechanical and aircraft staffing issues that prevented the team from traveling to Louisville. The Cards were heavily favored coming into the contest, and Walz said he hopes to reschedule.
"We are going to try to," Walz said during an interview Friday on WDRB News in the Morning. "Obviously, it was our 'Think Pink' our breast cancer awareness night and such a special event for so many."
Walz said they hope to schedule it for one of the last games of the season.
There's a lot of excitement ahead of Sunday's game with the Cards on the verge of becoming a top seed, and the recent schedule will get them in good shape for the NCAA tournament.
"It's really been exciting," Walz said. "I was really impressed with how we performed last week with four games in eight days, which is a lot of what the NCAA tournament consists of. You play a game on a Friday, you win, you're off on Saturday and you play on Sunday. They got the taste of a one-day turnaround."
Walz said there's still a "tough stretch" ahead, but he's been really pleased with the team's effort.
The third-ranked Cards host the No. 18 Fighting Irish at 2 p.m. Sunday at the KFC Yum! Center.
