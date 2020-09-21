BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Are you looking for a pen pal? If so, Bluegrass Assisted Living residents are looking for you!
The facility launched a pen pal program and is looking to connect their residents with members of the community.
Danielle Ulery started the program after she saw how successful it was for a nursing home in Texas. She posted pictures of the residents holding a whiteboard listing their favorite hobbies to Facebook and asked people to send letters. The post was quickly shared more than 600 times.
"My phone has been blowing up with messages, and they've called the facility a couple times," Ulery said. "I actually got a message from somebody out in California the other day, asking if they could write."
The facility has already received their first letter. It arrived by hand and was addressed in big gold letters to Anne Browning. Inside, there was a letter from a woman named Julie and a picture of her and her son, Toby.
"It was a surprise," Browning, 91, said. "Very thoughtfully, she included envelopes, self addressed and stamped for me to reply."
Fellow resident Paul Clagett said he's looking forward to meting new people.
"Always nice to receive letters, postcards, whatever," Clagett, 76, said. "That way you don't feel so alienated all by yourself."
Clagett said he enjoys telling jokes and is excited to learn about new people.
In total, Ulery said there are 30 residents looking for pen pals. Along with pictures and preaddressed envelops, Ulery said pen pals can also send coloring pages to go along with the letter.
"I really liked the idea, and I was really nervous that nobody would really want to do it," Ulery said. "I hope we can make these residents happy during this time."
To send a letter to the residents, visit the Bluegrass Assisted Living of Bardstown's Facebook page, pick which resident you want to write to and address the letter as followed: