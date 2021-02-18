LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find two people wanted for questioning after a shooting Wednesday in the parking lot of a Walmart in Paoli.
Sgt. David Henderson of the Indiana State Police said the shooting took place at 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Walmart Supercenter at 735 North Gospel Street in Paoli, Indiana.
Henderson said one man was shot in the parking lot. The extent of his injuries is not known.
According to a news release, Allison R. Shields and Bethany M. Amburgey were last seen in a red Ford Focus with license plate number "ETH612." They are both New Albany residents and are wanted for questioning, according to police.
Pictures of Shields and Amburgey have been included with this story. Those images were provided by the ISP and the Paoli Police Department.
Anyone with any information on the location of Shields or Amburgey is asked to call Sgt. Brock Werne with ISP at 812-482-1441 or Det. Dylan McClintock with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.