LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are searching for a teenager who escaped a juvenile detention center in Lexington on Sunday afternoon.
Luke Craig, 16, escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center around 3:45 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police. He is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Police say Craig was wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.
KSP said he is considered dangerous and "a threat to public safety," saying the public should not approach him.
KSP asks people to call (800) 222-5555 or call 911 if the juvenile is seen.
