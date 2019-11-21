LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a thief.
According to an LMPD spokesman the crime took place Oct. 31 at the BB&T bank at 401 East Main Street in Louisville.
Police believe he used a stolen Kentucky driver's license and fraudulently withdrew $8,200 from the victim's account.
The images of the suspect were provided by LMPD.
Anyone with any information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
