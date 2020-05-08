LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects accused of burglarizing a local business.
According to a news release, the incident took place on May 5. Police say the suspects illegally entered the Dongar Food Mart on National Turnpike, near Old Towne Road, and stole several lottery tickets.
Police say they cashed in the winning lottery tickets at another location.
The image included with this story was provided by LMPD.
Anyone with any information on the suspects' identities is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502.574.LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.