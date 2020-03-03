LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect they say is armed and dangerous.
According to a news release, police are looking for 53-year-old Jeffrey Scott Kelien. He's wanted on charges of receipt of stolen property, theft and burglary. Police say they believe he stole a firearm at one of his burglaries.
He is described as a white male, 6'-4" tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has ties to Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky, and is believed to be driving a 2001 GMC Denali with a Kentucky tag of 629EFK.
Police provided a picture of Kelien, along with a picture of a vehicle that is similar to the car he is driving (but is not the actual car).
Anyone who sees Kelien is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
