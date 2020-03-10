LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is wanted for a "smash and grab" spree in Cherokee Park.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said the man broke into cars in the area around Feb. 11 and used the stolen debit and credit cards around the city. LMPD said the man is using the stolen cards to buy gift cards from businesses around the city. Police believe he's not acting alone and that both of the cars pictured above are related.
One victim, who is 85 years old, had her credit charged more than $2,500. In total, he has charged more than $11,500 on stolen cards.
Police reminded people to lock their cars and secure any valuables in the trunk. If you have any information on this man's whereabouts, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
