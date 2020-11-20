LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman they say robbed a bank in Louisville's Belknap neighborhood.
According to LMPD, the robbery took place on Nov. 9 at the U.S. Bank at 2350 Bardstown Road, near Wrocklage Avenue.
Police describe the suspect as a biracial female, between the ages of 44 and 55, between 5'-5" and 5'-6" tall, with brown and grey hair, with a light complexion.
Anyone with any information on her identity or location is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
