LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say shot and killed a Kentucky woman.
According to a news release from the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the the body of 35-year-old Natasha Dawn Henderson was discovered on Dec. 30. Police say she was found near the intersection of Pike Street and Main Street, in Covington. She had been shot to death.
Police say they have identified 33-year-old Patrick Orlando Blanchard as the shooter. An arrest warrant has been issued for Blanchard, charging him with murder.
Police say Blanchard is 6'8" and weighs 250 pounds. He is still on the loose, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Jess Hamblin at (859) 292-2375, or, after business hours, the Kenton County Dispatch at (859) 356-3191.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Greater Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky Crimestoppers at (513) 352-3040.
