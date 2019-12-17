LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Kentucky inmate who escaped from custody Tuesday morning.
According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, 36-year-old Michael B. Lane walked away from a work release program.
He was last seen near the intersection of Scottsville Road and Oliver Street in Bowling Green, just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
He is described as a white man, with brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 3 at (270) 782-2010 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police app.
Callers may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.