LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search is on for a gunman who shot and killed an innocent person during an armed robbery.
Kentucky State Police say the man entered the A&B Quick Stop in Knox County, Kentucky, early Wednesday morning and pointed a gun at the clerk.
Someone in the store tried to leave, and that's when police say the suspect fired several shots at the 25-year-old man, killing him.
He died at the scene.
Several other witnesses were in the store at the time, but no one else was hurt.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, they are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131.
