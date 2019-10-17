LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person has died after an assault that took place in east Louisville Thursday afternoon -- and now officers are looking for a suspect who is armed and dangerous.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, police were sent to Petty Jay Court, in a subdivision just east of the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and Manner Dale Drive, shortly after 1 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the suspect, 23-year-old Gerald Beavers III, shot his father with a crossbow. A second female victim was also assaulted with a frying pan.
Beavers' father died from his injuries, according to Mitchell.
Police are looking for Beavers, who they believe may be headed for North Carolina in a 2002 red Honda Civic. The license plate reads 332 YRT.
Mitchell says police believe Beavers still has the crossbow, and is a "danger to the community."
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 502-574-LMPD.
