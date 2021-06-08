LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a liquor store employee Monday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
LMPD released images of the suspect Tuesday morning.
The shooting took place at about 11:45 a.m. Monday at the liquor store in the 3200 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Arcade Avenue.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said an argument led to a liquor store employee being shot to death.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
