Image of person LMPD says is suspect in Monday, June 7 fatal shooting of liquor store employee on Taylor Boulevard

Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a liquor store employee in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood on Monday, June 7, 2021. (Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a liquor store employee Monday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

LMPD released images of the suspect Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place at about 11:45 a.m. Monday at the liquor store in the 3200 block of Taylor Boulevard, near Arcade Avenue.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said an argument led to a liquor store employee being shot to death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.

