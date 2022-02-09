LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in La Grange are asking for the public's help to find a bank robbery suspect.
According to a news release from the La Grange Police Department, a man walked into the Truist Bank, formerly known as the BB&T Bank, on South Highway 53 in La Grange just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Police said he gave a teller a note demanding money.
"The suspect was last seen exiting the bank with an undetermined amount of cash and walking north from the bank towards the Kroger gas station," the news release states.
Police released and image of the suspect. He is described as a white man, with slim build, middle-aged or older. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a dark ball cap, black wig, black mask, glasses and tan or light-colored pants.
Anyone with any information with the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the La Grange Police Department at 502-225-0444, the La Grange Police Tip-Line at 502-873-8945 or the Oldham County Dispatch non-emergency number at 502-222-0111.
