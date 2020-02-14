LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police in Harrison County, Indiana, are looking for two men whom they believe are responsible for the murder of Chrissy Grimsley.
Police said Christian Pittman and Samuel Smith are behind a robbery and drug deal Tuesday night in Palmyra, Indiana, that ended with a hit-and-run crash.
Grimsley's parents said the hit-and-run happened just outside their home on Martin Mathis Road.
Authorities have issued warrants for both Pittman and Smith. The warrants charge murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
Police asked that anyone with information about Pittman and Smith's whereabouts call 911.
