LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Washington County Sheriff's K-9 unit was sniffing out drugs at school Tuesday.
The sheriff's department posted photos on its Facebook page of Deputy Paul Ginkins and his K-9, Lenny, searching for drugs at West Washington School in Campbellsburg, Indiana.
The department said it conducts these investigations randomly but routinely throughout the school year to keep students safe.
No drugs were found at the school during Tuesday's investigation.
