(FOX NEWS) -- If you're a federal employee, get ready to drink up at one watering hole in the nation's capital.
The Capitol Lounge in Washington, D.C. is offering $5 "shutdown cocktails" each weekday that the government remains partially shuttered.
A partial shutdown took effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after the House could not agree to a government spending package by Friday.
The bar is serving up beverages like the "Nothing Really Mattis," named after Defense Secretary James Mattis who will be retiring in February.
The drink's description reads: "Order it, drink it, and leave."
The "Border Wall Banger" is made with tequila, galliano liqueur, orange juice... and extra ice.
And, the "Butina's on the Rocks," named for accused Russian spy Maria Butina, is concocted using Russian vodka, ginger ale, simple syrup and raspberries.
Copyright 2018 Fox News. All rights reserved.