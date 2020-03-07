FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear has scheduled a news conference for Saturday afternoon to provide an update related to coronavirus.
Kentucky is currently under a state of emergency after the first positive test result for the COVID-19 case in Kentucky came back Friday.
Officials says the patient is from Harrison County. The person is at UK Chandler Hospital in Lexington and is being treated in isolation.
Public health professionals are looking to see if or where this person may have traveled.
The news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. in Frankfort.
According to a media advisory, Lexington's mayor, Harrison County judge-executive, Cynthiana's mayor and representatives for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, University of Kentucky and WEDCO District Health Department's director are all expected to be in attendance.
WDRB will have a crew at this afternoon's news conference. Click here to stream the conference live. The news conference will also be streamed on the Governor's Facebook page.
According to Governor Beshear, Kentucky's Department for Public Health has tested ten people for the coronavirus at the state lab. The nine other cases were negative.
This story will be updated.
