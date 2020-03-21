LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear will hold his daily 5 p.m. update on the state of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
The briefing comes as Spencer County, Kentucky, confirmed its first positive case of the new virus. The North Central District Health Department said the middle-aged man is self-isolating and receiving medical care.
There are now at least 64 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the state of Kentucky. Of those cases, 25 are in Jefferson County, including an 8-month-old child who tested positive last week. Beshear announced 15 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, urging Kentuckians to retain their humanity.
Also on Friday, Beshear urged schools across the state to remain closed until April 20. Jefferson County Public Schools announced that the district would stay closed until that date, and has developed plans for online learning.
As the state's testing capacity increases, Beshear said Kentucky will continue seeing additional cases announced over the coming days, with state officials planning on having drive-thru testing stations available soon. He also announced that the deadline to file state income taxes would be delayed to July 15, along with the federal government.
